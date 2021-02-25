Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that the Company filed and obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission today. The Company has also received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), and the Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX-V at the opening of the market on or about Monday, March 8, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SPC".

In connection with the Company's listing on the TSX-V, the Company issued 29,785,093 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") for gross proceeds of C$5,817,696 pursuant to a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") between the Company and TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust") dated December 2, 2020. The Company has provided TSX Trust with notice of the automatic exercise of the Special Warrants. The Special Warrants will automatically convert into 29,785,093 Common Shares on Wednesday March 3, 2021.

The Company's President and CEO, Grant Mourre, stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the TSX-V and to successfully become a public company within the timeline initially set in August 2020. We are well funded and in a position to advance our mineral projects in the Sudbury basin. We believe we have multiple opportunities for growth and are excited to embark on the next phase of SPC's development."

SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) is engaged in the exploration of nickel, copper and platinum group metal mineral projects within the Sudbury mining district of Ontario. The Company's principal objective is to explore and develop the Aer-Kidd Property, and to identify other properties worthy of investment and exploration.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements concerning the exercise of the Special Warrants, the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX-V and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information is available by contacting:

Grant Mourre

President and CEO

SPC Nickel Corp.

Tel: (705) 669-1777 ext. 207

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75456