Baker Tilly International, one of the world's largest accountancy and business advisory networks, today announced the appointment of Alan D. Whitman as Chair-Elect of its Board of Directors. Baker Tilly International spans 148 territories with more than 37,000 people and combined global revenues exceeding US$4 billion.

Whitman is CEO of Baker Tilly US, the largest member firm in the network. Under Whitman's leadership, Baker Tilly US has become a leading advisory CPA firm with a coast-to-coast and global advantage. Recently, Baker Tilly US was named as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes.

From a position of strength, last year Baker Tilly International's Board of Directors adopted a bold new strategy for the network designed to match the accelerated pace of change happening in business around the globe. Along with several member firms, Whitman was instrumental in helping shape the network's strategic direction.

"As CEO of Baker Tilly US, Alan brings a unique perspective to the role," Baker Tilly CEO Ted Verkade said. "He has his pulse on the needs of our members and their clients, and a strong vision for our accelerated evolution as a network."

"It is an honor to work with Baker Tilly International's leadership and our members in this extraordinary time," Whitman said. "Our collective purpose makes our network more than just a collection of firms. We are united in our commitment to our clients who fuel our economies and enrich our communities throughout the world."

Whitman's four-year term as Chairman of Baker Tilly International will begin in October, succeeding Tim Christen who has served as Chairman of the Board since 2017. In addition to serving as a board member on two manufacturing companies, Christen's notable leadership in the global profession will continue as a Financial Accounting Foundation Trustee, Board member of CPA.com, and council member of both the International Integrated Reporting Council and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Baker Tilly International Limited (Baker Tilly International) is a private company limited by guarantee, incorporated in England and Wales. It is owned by its members, all of whom hold an equal interest in the legal entity. Client services are delivered by Baker Tilly members, each of which is a locally owned and managed independent firm. Each governs itself and handles its administrative matters locally, and is responsible for its own liabilities.

The network is governed by the Board of Directors, supported by a Global Office team. Baker Tilly International and its member firms are collectively referred to as Baker Tilly.

