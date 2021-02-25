

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence deteriorated in February after strengthening in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -25.8 from -23.1 in January. The weakening was mainly due to the negative contribution of the perspectives regarding the outlook for the country's economic situation.



Expectations on the outlook for spending on major purchases also contributed negatively.



The economic sentiment index dropped to -1.8 from -0.9 in the previous month. The manufacturing confidence measure improved to -13.9 from -15.1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de