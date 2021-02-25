Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2021 | 16:52
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biocytogen announces acquisition of a third Beacon Optofluidic system to support expanding Antibody Discovery Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocytogen, a company dedicated to accelerating therapeutic antibody discovery, has announced the acquisition of a third Beacon Optofluidic system. The new instrument, developed by Berkeley Lights, will support the expansion of Biocytogen's antibody discovery service platform in the greater Boston area for collaborations across the globe.

Founded on its successful gene editing platform, Biocytogen recently developed humanized immunoglobulin mice that carry the full variable region repertoire (RenMab), as well as a related common light chain strain, RenLite. Generation of fully human antibodies in these models minimizes the time required to develop high-affinity antibody therapeutics with favorable pharmacokinetic properties. Biocytogen's integrative use of Berkeley Lights' industry-leading light-sorting technology further accelerates the process, due to the rapid screening of thousands of single B cells for antibody hit generation. Together, these technologies allow for the generation and discovery of fully human antibodies in a matter of weeks.

About Biocytogen
Biocytogen is an international biotechnology company that provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and preclinical services to accelerate new drug discovery and development. Biocytogen's expertise in gene editing has led to the generation of an extensive catalog of humanized mouse models that have been used to validate antibody drugs undergoing clinical development at its subsidiary, Eucure Biopharma. Biocytogen collaborates with global partners to discover therapeutic antibodies using its flagship RenMab model. For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com/ and click the service brochure.

Media Contact:
Jenna Frame
jframe@biocytogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358305/Biocytogen_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.