Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2021 | 17:28
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer Update

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer Update

PR Newswire

London, February 25

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Tender Offer update

Further to the announcement made by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") on 23 February 2021, the Company announces that the Tender Offer FAV, which was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer as at close of business on 23 February 2021 (the "Calculation Date"), was USD 88,712,442.32, which converted to sterling equates to £62,897,121.60. This determines the initial allocation of assets to the Tender Pool in respect of the 51,884,770 Tender Shares. The assets of the Tender Pool (other than cash) will now be realised and a further announcement will follow in due course.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular to Shareholders published by the Company on 29 January 2021.


Enquiries:
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Simon White
Sarah Beynsberger
Kevin Mayger
020 7743 3000
Winterflood Securities Limited
Neil Morgan		020 3100 0292

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.