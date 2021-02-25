NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading re-platforming - Status and Master Time Schedule update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System. The re-platforming project currently offers connectivity and early login-test to our test environment Equity Derivatives Test, in accordance to our communicated Master Time Schedule. The next major phase in our re-platforming project is to open a fully functional test environment where any potential limitations are clearly defined and documented. Before opening such a complex environment, Nasdaq has concluded that more time is needed to ensure the high level of quality and functionality anticipated by the market participants. The extended period needed will result in a new date for test availability, and as an outcome the go live of the new platform will move into Q1 2022. The current activities with appointing and registering your project manager in our client portal assignment, doing connectivity tests, entering port requests, and performing logon tests will continuously be available. A new detailed Master Time Schedule is in the works and will be communicated as soon as we have it. We expect the fully functional (with known limitations clearly defined) test environment to be upgraded and available on May 3rd 2021. Please never hesitate to contact us for any questions, feedback or discussions. For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364