Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2021 | 17:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading re-platforming - Status and Master Time Schedule update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of
Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new
Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System. 



The re-platforming project currently offers connectivity and early login-test
to our test environment Equity Derivatives Test, in accordance to our
communicated Master Time Schedule. 

The next major phase in our re-platforming project is to open a fully
functional test environment where any potential limitations are clearly defined
and documented. Before opening such a complex environment, Nasdaq has concluded
that more time is needed to ensure the high level of quality and functionality
anticipated by the market participants. The extended period needed will result
in a new date for test availability, and as an outcome the go live of the new
platform will move into Q1 2022. 

The current activities with appointing and registering your project manager in
our client portal assignment, doing connectivity tests, entering port requests,
and performing logon tests will continuously be available. 

A new detailed Master Time Schedule is in the works and will be communicated as
soon as we have it. We expect the fully functional (with known limitations
clearly defined) test environment to be upgraded and available on May 3rd 2021. 



Please never hesitate to contact us for any questions, feedback or discussions.




For technical questions, please contact:

Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750


For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:

Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
