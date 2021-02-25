BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 25
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2021 were:
169.14c Capital only USD (cents)
119.97p Capital only Sterling (pence)
170.55c Including current year income USD (cents)
120.97p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury