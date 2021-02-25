Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
25.02.21
17:44 Uhr
4,920 Euro
-0,310
-5,93 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
25.02.2021 | 17:58
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
25-Feb-2021 / 17:26 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           TUI AG 
 
 Street:                         Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:                    30625 
 
 City:                           Hannover 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 22 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.37 %                     4.73 %       5.11 %                           1099393634 
 
 Previous                             0 %                        0 %          0 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000         4121386              0         0.37 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    4121386                       0.37 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent         N/A                      N/A                                    3284239           0.30 % 
 securities 
 
 Listed Call Options          18.06.2021               Until 18.06.2021                        107473           0.01 % 
 
 Certificates                 19.03.2021-30.03.2022    19.03.2021-30.03.2022                  8900021           0.81 % 
 
                                                       Total                                 12291733           1.12 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical        Voting rights  Voting rights 
                     maturity date         period                 settlement                   absolute           in % 
 
 OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033            Until 03.01.2033       Cash                          4267861         0.39 % 
 Basket 
 
 Certificates        03.01.2033            Until 03.01.2033       Cash                           101151         0.01 % 
 
 Contracts For       N/A                   N/A                    Cash                           521779         0.05 % 
 Difference 
 
 OTC Call Options    19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                         13638192         1.24 % 
                                           19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options     19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                          3683198         0.34 % 
                                           19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options     16.12.2022            Until 16.12.2022       Physical                       366205         0.03 % 
 
 Listed Put Options  18.06.2021            Until 18.06.2021       Physical                      1592194         0.14 % 
 
 Listed Call         19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                         11865630         1.08 % 
 Warrants                                  19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                          3683197         0.34 % 
                                           19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
                                                                  Total                        39719407         3.61 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                       % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                    least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 Société Générale S.A.                              %                                       %                        % 
 
 Société Générale                                   %                                       %                        % 
 Effekten GmbH 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 Société Générale S.A.                              %                                       %                        % 
 
 Société Générale                                   %                                       %                        % 
 International Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 Feb 2021 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   94356 
EQS News ID:    1171294 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 11:27 ET (16:27 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
