DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 25-Feb-2021 / 17:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Feb 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.37 % 4.73 % 5.11 % 1099393634 Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 4121386 0 0.37 % 0.00 % Total 4121386 0.37 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent N/A N/A 3284239 0.30 % securities Listed Call Options 18.06.2021 Until 18.06.2021 107473 0.01 % Certificates 19.03.2021-30.03.2022 19.03.2021-30.03.2022 8900021 0.81 % Total 12291733 1.12 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period settlement absolute in % OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 4267861 0.39 % Basket Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 101151 0.01 % Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 521779 0.05 % Difference OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 13638192 1.24 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 3683198 0.34 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 366205 0.03 % Listed Put Options 18.06.2021 Until 18.06.2021 Physical 1592194 0.14 % Listed Call 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 11865630 1.08 % Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 3683197 0.34 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Total 39719407 3.61 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH - % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale % % % International Limited 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 24 Feb 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 94356 EQS News ID: 1171294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 11:27 ET (16:27 GMT)