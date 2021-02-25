Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Debut Diamonds Inc. (CSE: DDI) ("Debut Diamonds" or the "Company") is announcing that the Company has appointed Yazeed Esnan to the current board of directors, effective as of the date hereof.

Mr. Yazeed Esnan has been an associate at First Republic Capital Corp., since graduating from Dalhousie University with a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance in 2017. In this time, he has acquired ample experience in equity financings and RTO transactions to take companies public. Mr. Esnan also previously worked with several private and public companies through the Cooperative Education program at Dalhousie University.

About Debut Diamonds Inc.

Debut Diamonds Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

