RomReal: Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the fourth quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.
A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.comby 9am CET tomorrow 26 February 2021.
For further information please contact:
Harris Palaondas
Investor Relations
RomReal
investors@romreal.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- RomReal - Q4 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa4f0566-fc51-4e0f-af5b-0756d970f5da)
- RomReal Q4 2020 Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f332b6a0-09f8-47fe-9455-ce23515ffd38)
ROMREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de