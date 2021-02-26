

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - were down 0.3 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That followed the 0.5 percent decline in January.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also was down an annual 0.3 percent versus expectations for a fall of 0.4 percent - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent and core CPI was flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de