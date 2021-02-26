Terminus Group drives Expo 2020 Dubai robotic services

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / The BBC's flagship technology television program "Click" has recently taken a closer look at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The BBC has highlighted the Expo's robotic partner Terminus Group, as this year's event will feature a vast variety of stunning achievements in the field of smart technologies.

Screenshot: Lara Lewington, presenter of BBC's program "Click," introduces Terminus Robots in Dubai, UAE in December 2020. /Terminus Group

"Connecting minds, creating the future" is Expo 2020 Dubai's main theme. Terminus Group, the Expo 2020 Dubai Official Premier Partner, will support the Expo with more than 150 programmable robots featuring multi-touch displays, 5G network capability, and AI-driven object mapping and detection, all of which will ensure that the visitors can experience the cutting-edge solution based service-oriented technologies. The Terminus' robots are produced under the Titan series and is an integral part of the enterprise solution known as the Terminus AI CITY Operating System. They are designed to greet visitors, perform their tasks at the exhibitions, provide visitors with a variety of kinds of assistance, and help with food and beverage delivery as well as hospitality services.

According to the BBC interview, a management center will coordinate the "little assistants" while they perform their services. The Terminus digital backbone is composed of its own AIoT technologies supporting those assistants to help them complete multiple tasks from security to delivery services. The robots also include Opti, one of the Expo 2020 mascots. Thanks to the innovative applications of AI and 5G technologies, Expo 2020 will create an additional connection with virtual visitors via smart devices linked to the control center.

Meanwhile, thousands of new digital services and products will be presented to all the overseas' visitors at this year's Expo. As the first World Exposition to take place in the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region, which consists of 72 countries and counts a combined population of 2.8 billion people, Expo 2020 is expected to draw 25 million travelers and a flurry of new technologies. Terminus Group has always embraced challenges and has so far achieved the seemingly impossible while chasing its core principles of intelligence, progress, and sustainability. By playing a crucial role in supporting the grand event, the company plans to equip the pavilions, the infrastructure, and the staff with its state-of-art digital devices and robotic solutions in order to empower the Expo 2020 Dubai with the latest achievements in the field of the AIoT and AI city.

Terminus Group was also the partner for District 2020 - the digital driven ecosystem that will develop after the grand event finishes, which will repurpose more than 80 percent of the site's built environment. By creating the AI CITY-like area, the resilient, safe, sustainable and evolving digital ecosystem will empower UAE's global business partners, the city's governance, and the general public alike by integrating new ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT into one integrated urban ecosystem.

"Terminus Group is a valuable partner for Expo 2020 as a pioneer in robotics and AI-enabled IoT applications. We will present an unparallel platform to showcase the capabilities of innovative technologies. The foundations that both the Expo and Terminus Group lay together will boost the establishment of District 2020 - the center of technological progress and digital innovations," said Mohammed AlHashmi, Chief Technology Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In its past 170 years of history, the World Exposition has always been a catalyst for change. In this special historic moment, Terminus Group will be a key change maker with its portfolio of AIoT technologies for people, contributing positively to the world through its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai - the largest event ever organized in the MEASA region.

Victor Ai, founder and CEO of Terminus Group, said: "Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a major hub of innovation for the world, and District 2020 will act as an example for global AI CITY development. Terminus Group is working with both to redefine the concept of future cities with our AI CITY technologies."

