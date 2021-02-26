IMC Exploration Group Plc - Half-year Financial Statements

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"), WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1STJULY 2020 TO 31STDECEMBER 2020

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Chairman's Statement for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the unaudited, consolidated interim financial results for IMC for the first six months to 31stDecember 2020 of the current financial year.

The six months under review were a busy and exciting time for IMC. On 7thSeptember 2020, I was able to announce that the Company had raised £267,500 before transaction expenses by means of a placing of 26,750.000 new ordinary shares.

With our spoils and tailings project in Co. Wicklow, our on-going collaboration with Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and our appraisal drilling on our North Wexford Gold Project, we continue to make significant progress.

Trial pits were excavated proving greater depths and densities than expected at West Avoca, indicating the presence of a larger tonnage of spoils and tailings than had originally been estimated in the CSA Global Report of 2019. The gold assays from the trial pits, combined with the expected increase in tonnage, imply that the existing gold Exploration Target at West Avoca is likely to have been underestimated. Significantly elevated copper, lead and silver grades are also present.

We continue to work closely with our collaborative partners, Trinity College Dublin, on a number of developments including clarifying and understanding the paragenesis of gold at IMC's Avoca VMS deposit.

The last six months have been extremely productive and positive for IMC and we are confident that the balance of the current financial year will bring further progress for the benefit of shareholders.

Post- Balance Sheet Developments

The preliminary drilling information from our recent drilling on our North Wexford Gold Project, updates on which were issued to the market on 28th January and 23rdFebruary 2021, reinforces the highly prospective geology and supports IMC's strategy of understanding the gold mineralisation with the objective of establishing another gold resource. In addition, IMC is commissioning an update of the existing West Avoca Exploration Target with the objective of upgrading this to an Inferred Resource.

I look forward to being able to report further news on our spoils and tailings project at Avoca, Co. Wicklow and on our North Wexford gold project over the coming weeks and months.

Eamon O'Brien,

Executive Chairman





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

Continuing Operations

Notes Dec'20 Jun'20 € € Administrative expenses (122,744) (251,947) Operating Loss for the period (122,744) (251,947) Finance Income - - Amount written off Intangible Assets - - Amount written off investment - - __________ __________ Loss for period before tax (122,744) (251,947) Income tax expenses - - _________ _________ Total comprehensive loss for the period (122,744) (251,947) ========= ========= Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (122,744) (251,947) ========= ========= Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (122,744) (251,947) ========= ========= Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent) 0.03 0.09

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31stDecember 2020

Notes Dec'20 Jun'20 € € Assets Intangible assets 479,287 472,487 Property, plant and equipment 860 1,291 Investments - - __________ __________ Total Non-Current Assets 480,147 473,778 __________ __________ Current Assets Trade and other receivables 26,367 112,864 Cash and cash equivalents 62,074 (34,767) __________ __________ Total Current Assets 88,441 78,097 __________ __________ Total Assets 568,588 551,875 ========= ========= Equity Share Capital 349,589 322,839 Share premium 4,182,118 3,925,015 Retained deficit (4,023,870) (3,901,126) __________ __________ Attributable to owners of the Company 507,837 346,728 __________ __________ Total Equity 507,837 346,728 __________ __________ Liabilities - Current Trade and other payables 58,704 203,100 Current tax liabilities 2,047 2,047 __________ __________ Total Liabilities 60,751 205,147 __________ __________ Total Equity and Liabilities 568,588 551,875





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

Share Capital € Share Premium € Retained Losses € Total € Balance at 30 June 2019 293,107 3,645,171 (3,649,179) 289,099 ___________ __________ _________ _______ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (251,947) (251,947) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (251,947) (251,947) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 29,732 296,224 - 325,956 Share issue costs - (16,380) - (16,380) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners 29,732 279,844 - 309,576 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2020 322,839 3,925,015 (3,901,126) 346,728 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (122,744) (122,744) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (122,744) (122,744) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 26,750 269,558 - 296,308 Share issue costs - (12,455) - (12,455) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 31 December 2020 349,589 4,182,118 (4,023,870) 507,837 __________ ___________ __________ _________





IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

Notes Dec'20 Jun'20 € € Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (122,744) (251,947) Adjustments for: Intangible Assets Write Off - - Income Tax recognised in profit and loss - - Depreciation 431 431 ________ ________ Cash from operations before changes in working capital (122,313) (251,516) Movement in trade and other receivables 86,497 (73,490) Movement in trade and other payables (144,396) 12,436 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities (180,212) (312,570) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received - - Proceeds from sale of investments - - Taxation - - Acquisitions and disposals (6,800) (1,370) _________ _________ Net cash (used in) investing activities (6,800) (1,370) _________ _________ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares 283,853 309,576 Finance income/(expense) - - _________ _________ Net cash generated by financing activities 283,853 309,576 _________ _________ Movement in cash and cash equivalents 96,841 (4,364) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (34,767) (30,403) _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 62,074 (34,767)

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.





