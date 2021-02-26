Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
PR Newswire
26.02.2021 | 08:46
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Half-year Financial Statements

IMC Exploration Group Plc - Half-year Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, February 25

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"), WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1STJULY 2020 TO 31STDECEMBER 2020

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Chairman's Statement for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the unaudited, consolidated interim financial results for IMC for the first six months to 31stDecember 2020 of the current financial year.

The six months under review were a busy and exciting time for IMC. On 7thSeptember 2020, I was able to announce that the Company had raised £267,500 before transaction expenses by means of a placing of 26,750.000 new ordinary shares.

With our spoils and tailings project in Co. Wicklow, our on-going collaboration with Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and our appraisal drilling on our North Wexford Gold Project, we continue to make significant progress.

Trial pits were excavated proving greater depths and densities than expected at West Avoca, indicating the presence of a larger tonnage of spoils and tailings than had originally been estimated in the CSA Global Report of 2019. The gold assays from the trial pits, combined with the expected increase in tonnage, imply that the existing gold Exploration Target at West Avoca is likely to have been underestimated. Significantly elevated copper, lead and silver grades are also present.

We continue to work closely with our collaborative partners, Trinity College Dublin, on a number of developments including clarifying and understanding the paragenesis of gold at IMC's Avoca VMS deposit.

The last six months have been extremely productive and positive for IMC and we are confident that the balance of the current financial year will bring further progress for the benefit of shareholders.

Post- Balance Sheet Developments

The preliminary drilling information from our recent drilling on our North Wexford Gold Project, updates on which were issued to the market on 28th January and 23rdFebruary 2021, reinforces the highly prospective geology and supports IMC's strategy of understanding the gold mineralisation with the objective of establishing another gold resource. In addition, IMC is commissioning an update of the existing West Avoca Exploration Target with the objective of upgrading this to an Inferred Resource.

I look forward to being able to report further news on our spoils and tailings project at Avoca, Co. Wicklow and on our North Wexford gold project over the coming weeks and months.

Eamon O'Brien,
Executive Chairman

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

Continuing Operations

NotesDec'20Jun'20
Administrative expenses(122,744)(251,947)
Operating Loss for the period(122,744)(251,947)
Finance Income--
Amount written off Intangible Assets--
Amount written off investment--
____________________
Loss for period before tax(122,744)(251,947)
Income tax expenses--
__________________
Total comprehensive loss for the period(122,744)(251,947)
==================
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company(122,744)(251,947)
==================
Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company(122,744)(251,947)
==================
Earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent)0.030.09

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.



IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31stDecember 2020

NotesDec'20Jun'20
Assets
Intangible assets479,287472,487
Property, plant and equipment8601,291
Investments--
____________________
Total Non-Current Assets480,147473,778
____________________
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables26,367112,864
Cash and cash equivalents62,074(34,767)
____________________
Total Current Assets88,44178,097
____________________
Total Assets568,588551,875
==================
Equity
Share Capital349,589322,839
Share premium4,182,1183,925,015
Retained deficit(4,023,870)(3,901,126)
____________________
Attributable to owners of the Company507,837346,728
____________________
Total Equity507,837346,728
____________________
Liabilities - Current
Trade and other payables58,704203,100
Current tax liabilities2,0472,047
____________________
Total Liabilities60,751205,147
____________________
Total Equity and Liabilities568,588551,875



IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

Share Capital €Share Premium €Retained Losses €Total €
Balance at 30 June 2019293,1073,645,171(3,649,179)289,099
_____________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period--(251,947)(251,947)
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period-(251,947)(251,947)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued29,732296,224-325,956
Share issue costs-(16,380)-(16,380)
________________________________________
Total transactions with owners29,732279,844-309,576
________________________________________
Balance at 30 June 2020322,8393,925,015(3,901,126)346,728
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period--(122,744)(122,744)
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period-(122,744)(122,744)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued26,750269,558-296,308
Share issue costs-(12,455)-(12,455)
________________________________________
Balance at 31 December 2020349,5894,182,118(4,023,870)507,837
________________________________________



IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the period 1stJuly 2020 to 31stDecember 2020

NotesDec'20Jun'20
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period(122,744)(251,947)
Adjustments for:
Intangible Assets Write Off--
Income Tax recognised in profit and loss--
Depreciation431431
________________
Cash from operations before changes in working capital(122,313)(251,516)
Movement in trade and other receivables86,497(73,490)
Movement in trade and other payables(144,396)12,436
__________________
Net cash flow from operating activities(180,212)(312,570)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received--
Proceeds from sale of investments--
Taxation--
Acquisitions and disposals(6,800)(1,370)
__________________
Net cash (used in) investing activities(6,800)(1,370)
__________________
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issue of new shares283,853309,576
Finance income/(expense)--
__________________
Net cash generated by financing activities283,853309,576
__________________
Movement in cash and cash equivalents96,841(4,364)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period(34,767)(30,403)
__________________
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period62,074(34,767)

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.



Enquiries:

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 20 7464 4091 / +44 7506 43 41 07 / Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

IMC Exploration Group plc
Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033

© 2021 PR Newswire
