

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp. (LWDB.L) reported pretax profit of 4.1 million pounds for fiscal 2020 compared to 131.4 million pounds, prior year. Return per ordinary share was 2.50 pence compared to 109.94 pence. On a revenue basis, pretax profit declined to 26.7 million pounds from 37.7 million pounds. On a revenue basis, return per ordinary share was 21.56 pence compared to 30.67 pence.



Fiscal year total income was 57.1 million pounds compared to 66.7 million pounds, previous year.



The proposed final dividend was 8 pence per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 15 April 2021 to holders on the register on the record date of 12 March 2021. This will provide shareholders with a total dividend of 27.5 pence per share for 2020.



