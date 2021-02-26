

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax declined 12 percent to 132.6 million pounds from 151.0 million pounds last year, after exceptional costs mainly relating to the acquisition.



Basic earnings per share dropped 23 percent to 21.3 pence from 27.5 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 179.0 million pounds, compared to 162.7 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 28.7 pence, compared to prior year's 28.8 pence.



Underlying operating margin was 41 percent, down from 43 percent a year ago.



Net revenue increased to 457.8 million pounds from 379.1 million pounds last year.



Assets under management or AUM climbed 37 percent to 58.7 billion pounds from prior year's 42.8 billion pounds.



Further, the Board has proposed an unchanged full-year ordinary dividend for the year of 9.2 pence per share. This results in a total ordinary dividend for the year of 17.1 pence, unchanged from 2019.



Following the recognition of high levels of performance fee in the second half of the year, the Board also announced a special dividend of 3.0 pence per share.



The total dividend for the year was 20.1 pence per share, representing 70% of underlying earnings per share.



Roger Yates, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, will be appointed Senior Independent Director with effect from the Company's 2021 AGM. Yates succeeds Jonathon Bond, the Senior Independent Director, who has decided not to seek re-election, and will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting.



