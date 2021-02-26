Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Eine ganz große Wette!
WKN: A1JGT0 ISIN: MT0000580101 Ticker-Symbol: M8G 
Xetra
26.02.21
10:18 Uhr
4,000 Euro
-0,170
-4,08 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Scale
3,9904,00010:33
26.02.2021 | 09:16
Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020 today at 11:30 CET

DJ Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020 today at 11:30 CET 

February 26, 2020 
Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020 today at 11:30 CET 
Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth 
Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020. 
Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest, and Paul Echt, CFO, will present the report for the fourth quarter of 
2020 and for the full year 2020 on Friday, February 26 at 11.30 CET. The presentation is in English and will also be 
available as an on-demand presentation on the website at www.mgi.group. 
Link to follow the presentation LIVE 
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/media-and-games-invest-q4-2020 
Phone number you can call from 
Sweden +46851999383 
United Kingdom +443333009274 
USA +18338230587 
Germany +4969222239167 
The Year End Report 2020 is available on the company's website mgi.group. 
For further information, please contact: 
Remco Westermann 
Chairman of the Board and CEO 
+49 40 411 885206 
Sören Barz 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 170 376 9571 
soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group 
www.mgi.group 
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm 
Phone: +46707472741 
Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt 
Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51 
Mail: mgi@edicto.de 
 
About Media and Games Invest plc 
Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a 
strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with 
value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has 
successfully acquired well over 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting 
efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier 
Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company also has a bond listed on 
Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. 
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB;  info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 
00 399.

1171387 2021-02-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 02:45 ET (07:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
