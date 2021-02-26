McBride has delivered a good performance over H121, with higher revenues and improved gross margins. Input costs have started to increase, but the board's expectations for the full year are unchanged. The company gave an update on its new strategy, Programme Compass, and as previously announced, the business has been reorganised into product divisions to sharpen focus, improve execution and increase speed to market. McBride has been through several strategy resets over the years and time will tell if this successfully addresses the company's long-term challenges. The CEO has thorough knowledge of the business and there are not expected to be substantial exceptional or capital costs associated with the programme.

