WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.02.2021 | 10:28
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 26

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

26 February 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Victoria Hastings
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
b)LEI

549300HV0VXCRONER808
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 25 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB003052338
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
568.00p
per share		4,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume4,000 shares
- Price£22,720
e)Date of the transaction
25 February 2021
f)Place of the transaction
XLON - London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Jenny Thompson
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited020 4513 9260
Company Secretary

END

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.