Changes in the roles and responsibilities of the members of Kamux Corporation's Management Team

HELSINKI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommi Iiskonmäki (b. 1977, M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed as Country Director of Kamux Sweden and he will continue in his new position as Member of the Group Management Team. Earlier he has acted as Country Director of Kamux Finland and Member of the Group Management Team, in addition also as HR Director, and in 2016-2017 as acting Country Director of Kamux Sweden.

Ilkka Virtanen (b. 1980, M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed as Country Director of Kamux Finland and he will continue in his new position as Member of the Group Management Team. Earlier he has acted as Director of International Business and as Director of Business Development and Member of the Group Management Team.

"We'll streamline and harmonize our organization regarding country management. Every country has a Country Director who reports directly to the CEO. This new management model serves the company in this phase of its international growth," says CEO of Kamux, Juha Kalliokoski.

The appointments will be effective as of 1 March, 2021.

Kamux Corporation

More information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Contacts:

Communications Director, Satu Otala, tel. +358 400 629 337
ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/changes-in-the-roles-and-responsibilities-of-the-members-of-kamux-corporation-s-management-team,c3296412

