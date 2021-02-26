DGAP-News: Fiven ASA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Press release
Oslo, 26.02.2021 at 10:00 CET
Fiven ASA fourth quarter report 2020 - Positive EBIDTA development
The full fourth quarter report 2020 can be downloaded from https://www.fiven.com/company-information/investor-relations/reports/
