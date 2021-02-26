Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Dow Jones News
26.02.2021 | 11:46
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) 
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 
26-Feb-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B 
DEALING DATE: 25/02/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.8036 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40943296 
CODE: AASU 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU1681044563 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           AASU 
Sequence No.:   94414 
EQS News ID:    1171503 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
