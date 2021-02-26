Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2021 | 12:05
Cavotec SA: Cavotec's Annual Report 2020

Cavotec has published its Annual Report 2020 on the company's website: https://cavotecsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports. The Report is available in English.

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered at investor@cavotec.com.

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34
Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on 26 February 2021.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

  • Cavotec SA - Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7acc1671-ace9-4623-9957-52f8d633e4da)

