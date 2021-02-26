DGAP-News: Vanguard / Key word(s): Funds

Vanguard: Delisting of 4 sub-funds



26.02.2021 / 12:44

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT



For Immediate Release 26 February, 2021



Vanguard Funds Plc

(the "Company")

Re: Cancellation of Listing



The Directors of the Company wish to announce that they have applied to Euronext Dublin (the "Exchange") to delist the shares of the following sub-funds:

Sub-Fund name ISIN Ticker Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0C64 VMVL Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0D71 VLIQ Vanguard Global Momentum Factor UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0935 VMOM Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF IE00BYYR0B57 VVAL



the "Sub-funds"



Application has been made for the Sub-Funds to be removed from the Official List of the Exchange and from trading on the Regulated Market of the Exchange. The Exchange has agreed that the Sub-Funds will be delisted with effect from 26 February, 2021.





Enquiries to:

J & E Davy +353 1 614 8933

Vanguard +44 203 753 4305

