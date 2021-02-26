Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2021, to shareholders on the register on 9 April 2021. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 8 April 2021.

26 February 2021