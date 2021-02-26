Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.02.2021 | 13:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2021 - May 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for March 2021 - May 2021:



  Auction      Payment     Redemption    Currency     Maturity         Issue    
   date         date           date                   (days)                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-03-01   2021-03-03   2028-03-03       EUR         2557       LT0000670051 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-03-08   2021-03-10   2026-01-22       EUR         1779       LT0000650061 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-03-15   2021-03-17   2029-08-28       EUR         3086       LT0000610081 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-03-22   2021-03-24   2024-06-02       EUR         1166       LT0000630089 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-03-29   2021-03-31   2032-02-12       EUR         3970       LT0000612012 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-04-06   2021-04-08   2028-03-03       EUR         2521       LT0000670051 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-04-12   2021-04-14   2026-01-22       EUR         1744       LT0000650061 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-04-19   2021-04-21   2029-08-28       EUR         3051       LT0000610081 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-04-26   2021-04-28   2024-06-02       EUR         1131       LT0000630089 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-05-03   2021-05-05   2032-02-12       EUR         3935       LT0000612012 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-05-10   2021-05-12   2028-03-03       EUR         2487       LT0000670051 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-05-17   2021-05-19   2026-01-22       EUR         1709       LT0000650061 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-05-24   2021-05-26   2029-08-28       EUR         3016       LT0000610081 
                                                                       tap      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-05-31   2021-06-02   2026-06-02       EUR         1826         New issue  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                                        

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
