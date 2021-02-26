Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2021 - May 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for March 2021 - May 2021: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-01 2021-03-03 2028-03-03 EUR 2557 LT0000670051 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-08 2021-03-10 2026-01-22 EUR 1779 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-15 2021-03-17 2029-08-28 EUR 3086 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-22 2021-03-24 2024-06-02 EUR 1166 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-29 2021-03-31 2032-02-12 EUR 3970 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-06 2021-04-08 2028-03-03 EUR 2521 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-12 2021-04-14 2026-01-22 EUR 1744 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-19 2021-04-21 2029-08-28 EUR 3051 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-26 2021-04-28 2024-06-02 EUR 1131 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-03 2021-05-05 2032-02-12 EUR 3935 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-10 2021-05-12 2028-03-03 EUR 2487 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-17 2021-05-19 2026-01-22 EUR 1709 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-24 2021-05-26 2029-08-28 EUR 3016 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-31 2021-06-02 2026-06-02 EUR 1826 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.