

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices continued to fall in January, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The producer prices index declined 5.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 8.0 percent fall in December.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market decreased by 3.8 percent and those of non-domestic market declined 10.0 percent in January.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 11.5 percent in January and those of non-durable consumer goods remained unchanged.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 2.8 percent. Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods gained 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 2.3 percent in January, following a 1.8 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover declined 12.3 percent annually in December, after a 8.5 percent fall in November.



On a monthly basis, retail sales turnover grew 8.5 percent in December.



Retail sales volume decreased 11.0 percent yearly in December and rose 7.5 percent from a month ago.



In 2020, retail sales declined 3.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de