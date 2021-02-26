Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: UG Europe AG

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of UG Europe AG. The membership will expire as of March 2, 2021 UG Europe AG has traded with member ID UGAG in the INET Trading System Member: UG Europe AG INET ID: UGAG Last day of trading: 26th of February, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843335