Freitag, 26.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: UG Europe AG

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash    
 equity membership of UG Europe AG. The membership will expire as of March 2,   
 2021                                                                           
UG Europe AG has traded with member ID UGAG in the INET Trading System          
Member:                                 UG Europe AG                            
INET ID:                                UGAG                                    
Last day of trading:                    26th of February, 2021                  



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning  
 Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195   
                                                                                
Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843335
