

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, compared to $0.27, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenue was $194.0 million, compared to $163.4 million, last year, an increase of 18.7%. Organic revenue in the fourth quarter, excluding Accent, increased 13.2%. Analysts expected revenue of $201.61 million, for the quarter.



