Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JJ96 ISIN: SE0011166974 Ticker-Symbol: WILC 
Stuttgart
26.02.21
10:37 Uhr
11,475 Euro
-0,205
-1,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABEGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FABEGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,39011,59515:41
GlobeNewswire
26.02.2021 | 15:17
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 26/21: Listing of bond loan issued by Fabege AB on STO Corporate Bonds (68/21)

Correction refers to the market segment and trading code, see updated attached
document 

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Fabege AB
with effect from 2021-02-02. Last day of trading is set to 2027-01-22. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843376
FABEGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.