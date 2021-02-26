Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCBB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 405) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. John Hick as an independent Director to the Board of the Company. Furthermore, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

Mr. Hick has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry in both senior management positions and as an independent director. He currently serves as independent director, and in some cases the non-executive Chairman, to a number of publicly listed and private companies. Formerly Mr. Hick has held board and/or senior management positions with a number of other Canadian mining companies, including Medoro Resources Ltd., Defiance Mining Corp./Geomaque Explorations Ltd, TVX Gold Inc., Cambior Inc., Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd, Rayrock Resources Inc., Revett Minerals Inc. and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Hick holds a B.A. from the University of Toronto, and a LLB from the University of Ottawa.

NAN CEO, Keith Morrison, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome an individual with Mr. Hick's professional and board experience to join NAN as an independent director. John's in-depth knowledge and understanding of international mineral exploration, project development and finance will add strength to our team."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 3,185,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. All of the options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.32 per share.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Ontario, Canada. In 2019 the Company became a founding shareholder in Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") a private Canadian company, to provide direct exposure to Ni-Cu-Co opportunities in the southern African region. PNR has submitted an Indicative Offer to acquire the assets, currently in liquidation, formerly operated by BCL Limited in Botswana. In addition, the Company is expanding its area of exploration interest into Morocco and building a relationship with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines ("ONHYM"), the leading resource crown corporation and the single largest permit holder in Morocco.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 3,048 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland and is accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all-year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-precious metal sulphide deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

The Company acquired 100% ownership of property near the southern extent of the Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt in northwest Ontario known as Lingman Nickel and in the Quetico region near Thunder Bay Ontario. The acquisition of these properties is part of the Company's strategy to develop a pipeline of new nickel projects. The Company is evaluating direct and indirect nickel asset acquisition opportunities globally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Morrison

Chief Executive Officer

North American Nickel Inc.

For more information contact:

North American Nickel Inc.

Jaclyn Ruptash

Corporate Communications

+1 (604) 770-4334

Toll Free: 1-833-770-4334

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but is not limited to, statements about the future prospects of any assets or properties of the Company, the ability of the Company to successfully complete due diligence, the ability of the Company to access capital, any spending commitments, the success of exploration activities, the future economics of minerals including nickel and copper, the benefits of the development potential of the properties of the Company, the benefits of drilling and advancement of projects. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75557