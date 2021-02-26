Ananda Developments Plc - Total Voting Rights

26 February 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Ananda announces that the Company has 584,138,886 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 584,138,886 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.