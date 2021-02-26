Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction to Listing of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (76/21)

Correction has been made to the maximum number of equity rights and short name of equity rights (one space removed). On request of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ), company registration number 556810-9077, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 1, 2021. Shares Short name: LPGO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9,733,625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015382072 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216630 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556810-9077 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: LPGO TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 5,000,000 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO1 entitles to 1 share, the subscription price is 14,60 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: April 1, 2022- April 30, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 27, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015482765 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216631 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.