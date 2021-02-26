Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (76/21)

On request of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ), company registration number 556810-9077, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 1, 2021. Shares Short name: LPGO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9,733,625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015382072 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216630 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556810-9077 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: LPGO TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 5,000,000 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO1 entitles to 1 share, the subscription price is 14,60 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: April 1, 2022- April 30, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 27, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015482765 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216631 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.