Security First International Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Update

The company is currently marketing a virtual camera to create virtual 3D video content with mobile phones called ViRiZ - Virtual Eyes.

The virtual camera replaces the need for an actual stereoscopic 3D camera. Stereoscopy is a technique for creating or enhancing the illusion of depth in video by means of stereopsis for binocular vision.

The company plans to generate revenue from ViRiZ through Direct Mail Marketing with third-party advertisers.

Advertisers will have an opportunity to capture virtual 3D video content, and have it saved to a QR code and mailed to consumers with a set of virtual lens for viewing.

The company has filed for patent protection for the technology.

The President and CEO has been with the company since 2012 and is the majority shareholder. He has an extensive background in technology and is the author of several telephony patents.

(OTCUS: SCFR) is a technology incubator and accelerator for early stage web and mobile projects providing vision validation, to product definition, design, and delivery.

