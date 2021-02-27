Anzeige
Samstag, 27.02.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis: Size Matters! Diese Traumhochzeit ist die perfekte Verbindung!
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2021 | 00:20
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Casa Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results and Appointment of Andrew Rees to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CASA)(OTC PINK:CASXF)(Frankfurt:0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") today announced that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on February 25, 2021. Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval including the Incentive stock option Plan as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at Four and the following incumbent directors were re-elected: Farshad Shirvani, Erik Ostensoe, and Anke Woodworth; the Company is pleased to announce the new appointment of Andrew Rees as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Rees has over 20 years of experience working with oil & gas and mining companies having raised over $100 million in the public markets. He has been involved in executive management roles taking projects from discovery to commercial production. Mr. Rees currently serves as a director of a number of publicly traded resource companies.

Following the AGM, the board of directors re-appointed Farshad Shirvani as President and CEO and Anke Woodworth as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.
Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO
Phone: (604) 678-9587
Email: contact@casaminerals.com
https://www.casaminerals.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Casa Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632473/Casa-Minerals-Inc-Announces-AGM-Results-and-Appointment-of-Andrew-Rees-to-the-Board-of-Directors

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
