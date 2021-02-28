Porr: The nomination committee of the Supervisory Board has today nominated Ju¨rgen Raschendorfer as member of the Executive Board of Porr AG as of 8 March 2021. The corresponding resolutions were passed in the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting. As member of the Executive Board of Porr AG Ju¨rgen Raschendorfer will be responsible for Poland, Norway, GCC (Dubai, Qatar), tunneling and infrastructure.Porr: weekly performance: 2.14% Palfinger: In fiscal year 2020, the Group revenues of lifting solutions provider Palfinger was Euro 1,533.9 mn, down from Euro 1,753.8 mn the previous year. In comparison to 2019, the EBITDA decreased by 15.6 percent to Euro 188.7 mn. The EBIT decreased to Euro 100.3 mn from Euro 149.0 mn in 2019. The EBIT margin decreased from 8.5 percent in 2019 to 6.5 ...

