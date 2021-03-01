Consumers can purchase SHRU through SHRUCOIN.com or visit SHRUCOINPAY.com to create an account through Minerco's new payment application

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2021) - Minerco (OTC Pink: MINE) announces today the launch of their new blockchain token SHRU and its payment application SHRUCOIN Pay, achieving the second of the company's major goals set at the Sankofa Summit in January 2021. These innovations will include the ability to facilitate Psilocybin and Cannabis purchases with major credit cards. Despite being legal in specific markets, card companies have shied away from authorizing purchases related to Psilocybin or Cannabis because of their Federal Schedule 1 classification. SHRUCOIN Pay's model grants consumers full flexibility on choosing their payment method. The application is a first-of-its kind and will serve as a payment processing service like PayPal or Cash App for dispensaries in legal markets.

Another advantage of SHRU is that it is the company's own digital currency. Recent data has shown a vast rise in the popularity of Blockchain with tokens such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Minerco's management is excited to be visible in the same channel that helped these currencies evolve, as they expect similar results with SHRU.

Lastly, SHRU's overall impact not only benefits the company's revenue potential, but also their humanitarian mission surrounding developing areas. As an initiative, the company will set aside a percentage of value from each coin toward improving housing and water across regions in both the Caribbean and Africa. Julius Jenge, Minerco's CEO issued the following statement:

"Being from Africa, this launch is special for me. As excited as I am for the future of SHRU, I am more thrilled about the fact that we have created a mechanism that will allow us to give back to regions that have been suffering for years with shortages of potable water and poor living arrangements. SHRU is the first step for us in achieving our greater humanitarian mission as we grow here at Minerco financially."

Minerco's newest ambassador, Sean Kingston, who is of Jamaican origin, also commented on the company's pledge to devote their resources towards water and housing in these regions:

"I fully support the company's vision to give aid in underdeveloped parts of the Caribbean and Africa by setting aside a percentage of coin value towards the improvement of housing and water in both regions. I decided to join their mission because I truly believe in their leadership, and hope that my contributions can help us get there more rapidly."

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC Pink: MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN PAY app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

