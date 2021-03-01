

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Junshi Biosciences said it will grant AstraZeneca the exclusive promotion right of toripalimab in mainland China for the urothelial carcinoma indications to be approved subsequently for marketing and the exclusive promotion right for all indications approved and to be approved in non-core areas.



Junshi noted that it will continue to be responsible for the promotion of other indications approved and to be approved excluding urothelial carcinoma indications in core areas.



Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca will continue to explore overseas business collaboration including the emerging markets and actively explore the possibility of expanding the depth and breadth of future collaborations.



Toripalimab was the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing in China. More than thirty company-sponsored clinical studies covering more than fifteen indications have been conducted globally, including in China and the United States.



On 17 December 2018, Toripalimab obtained a conditional approval from the the National Medical Products Administration for the second-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Toripalimab was included in the 2019 and 2020 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Melanoma.



