Takeda been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Bulgaria for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places To Work" certification program. Best Places to Work is an international program that provides employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about engagement and satisfaction of their employees, and honors those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

Takeda employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"It gives me great pride to receive this recognition during these challenging times! It serves as a testament to our exceptional quality of work and everyone's commitment to building and sustaining an innovative and inclusive workplace in Takeda Bulgaria" said Todor Kesimov, general manager for Takeda Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Hamza Idrissi, Global Program Manager, said: "Despite the challenging year we have experienced, the company succeeded in maintaining a high level of engagement not only through investing in the employee's professional development, but also in their health and wellbeing".

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

