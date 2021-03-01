Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

"Jessica's deep knowledge and experience in healthcare finance will be instrumental to Gyroscope as we advance our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, and continue to grow our global organization to support our mission of preserving people's sight," said Khurem Farooq, Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled she is joining our team."

"Gyroscope has made incredible progress over the past few years towards its goal of developing gene therapy beyond rare disease. I'm excited to join Gyroscope at this pivotal stage and look forward to helping the company deliver on its promise to help patients suffering from vision loss around the world," said Ms. Stitt.

Ms. Stitt brings more than two decades of healthcare finance and leadership experience and has participated in the execution of nearly $1.5 billion in corporate financing transactions over the course of her career. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Finance and Operations for MyoKardia, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in November 2020. Prior to MyoKardia, Ms. Stitt served as the Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. She joined Theravance Biopharma in June 2014 in connection with the company's spin-off from Theravance, Inc. (now Innoviva, Inc.). In her combined nine-year tenure with Theravance, Ms. Stitt held positions of increasing responsibility in finance and investor relations. She also previously held roles at Nektar Therapeutics, Alkermes and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Ms. Stitt holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management and a B.A. from Saint Anselm College.

About Gyroscope: Vision for Life

Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapy beyond rare disease to treat diseases of the eye that cause vision loss and blindness. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. GT005 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of people with GA.

Syncona Ltd., our lead investor, helped us create a leading gene therapy company combining discovery, research, drug development, a manufacturing platform and surgical delivery capabilities. Headquartered in London with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness. For more information visit: www.gyroscopetx.com and follow us on Twitter (@GyroscopeTx) and on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Charlotte Arnold

VP, Corporate Affairs

Gyroscope Therapeutics

media@gyroscopetx.com