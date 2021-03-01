

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) said that they have collaborated to focus on the discovery and development of novel precision medicine therapies for patients with chronic kidney diseases or 'CKD'.



Evotec noted that the collaboration leverages its proprietary PanOmics platform, which combines enhanced throughput proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics and cell imaging with PanHunter, Evotec's unique integrated data analysis platform.



In addition, Chinook will contribute drug discovery and development programs to the collaboration targeting rare kidney diseases such as IgA nephropathy and glomerular diseases.



As per the terms of the deal, Chinook and Evotec will share drug discovery and pre-clinical development responsibilities. Chinook will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization of product candidates developed under the collaboration.



Evotec will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, research funding, and will be eligible to receive progress-dependent milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales for targets identified through the collaboration.



