This new customer plans to make 100 million smartphones in 2021

Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL) has signed a software license agreement contract with a large new customer that plans to produce 100 million smartphones in 2021. This large Asian smartphone OEM has chosen Elliptic Labs' INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor to power proximity detection in its upcoming mid-end smartphone as a start. The introduction of Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform into its smartphone portfolio also opens up new capabilities for the OEM, allowing them to incorporate features such as touchless gesture detection into their future smartphone models.

"This is a big win for us and we are thrilled to have secured an enterprise license contract with another leading smartphone brand," explained Elliptic Labs' CEO Laila Danielsen. "With manufacturers constantly seeking better solutions in order to add more intelligence to their devices, it is imperative that the solutions also are greener and more ecologically responsible. Elliptic Labs' software-only solution reduces the need to mine rare minerals to create more hardware sensors. Furthermore, by using our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to make devices more contextually aware, OEMs are able to turn off devices when users are not nearby, thereby saving on power and emissions as well."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taipei, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gestures, proximity, and presence-sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and currently deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the world that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion technology at scale. Elliptic Labs' platforms and IP are developed in Norway and owned solely by the company.

