Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 09/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-01 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 05.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 05.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 LHV Group LHV Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2021 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2021 Latvenergo ELEK Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2021 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013025A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
