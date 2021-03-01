Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants, Issue of Shares and TVR

Exercise of Warrants, Issue of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company")(TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, wishes to advise that, following exercise of warrants, the Company has issued a further 794,118 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") from its block listing authority of 24 February 2021 (the "Share Issue") for a total consideration of £202,500.

The Company's new issued share capital therefore comprises 188,178,436 Common Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

