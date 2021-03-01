Anzeige
WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Tradegate
01.03.21
09:49 Uhr
114,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
Dow Jones News
01.03.2021 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price announces start of bookbuilding, first cornerstone investors for IPO on Main Market of London Stock Exchange

DJ Fix Price announces start of bookbuilding, first cornerstone investors for IPO on Main Market of London Stock Exchange 

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price announces start of bookbuilding, first cornerstone investors for IPO on Main Market of London Stock Exchange 
01-March-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA 
OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 
Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection 
with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any 
securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in a prospectus in its final 
form (the "Prospectus") that may be published by Fix Price Group Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries 
and subsidiary undertakings, the "Group" or "Fix Price") in due course in connection with the possible admission of 
global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the 
Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London 
Stock Exchange"). A copy of any Prospectus published by the Company will, if published, be available for inspection 
from the Company's registered office at Commerce House, Wickhams Cay I, P.O. Box 3140, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, 
British Virgin Islands and on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. 
 
1 March 2021 
Fix Price announces start of bookbuilding, first cornerstone investors for IPO on Main Market of London Stock Exchange 
Following its announcement on 22 February 2021 confirming its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of 
global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of the company (the "GDRs") on the London Stock Exchange and 
Moscow Exchange (the "IPO" or the "Offer"), Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the 
largest in Russia, today announces the start of the bookbuilding process, which is expected to complete on or around 4 
March 2021. 
QIA,[1] funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, GIC and APG[2] have each entered into cornerstone agreements with Fix 
Price containing commitments, subject to certain conditions, of USD 150 million, USD 150 million, USD 100 million and 
USD 75 million, respectively, in total amounting to USD 475 million, to acquire GDRs in the Offer at the final offer 
price (the "Offer Price"), provided this is within the Offer Price Range (as defined below). 
The price range in respect of the Offer (the "Offer Price Range") has been set at between USD 8.75 and USD 9.75 per 
GDR, implying a market capitalisation on Admission (as defined below) of between USD 7.4 billion and USD 8.3 billion. 
The final Offer Price will be determined following the bookbuilding process and is expected to be announced on or 
around 5 March 2021. 
 
Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, said: 
"We have been pleased with the strong response to the Fix Price story from the investment community. The variety value 
retail concept is a proven success story around the globe, and one that has delivered attractive returns to investors. 
The Fix Price business model has been developed to deliver high-quality, sustainable growth throughout the economic 
cycle, ensuring that we deliver a compelling proposition for customers and investors alike. Investors appreciate our 
undisputed market leadership and track record of best-in-class operational and financial results, as well as the scale 
of the market opportunity that we intend to capitalise on in the coming years." 
 
Offer highlights 
  - The Offer consists of an offering of GDRs, each representing one ordinary share of the Company, by certain existing 
    shareholders of the Company (together, the "Selling Shareholders"). The Selling Shareholders comprise (i) Luncor 
    Overseas S.A. (an investment vehicle owned by one of the Company's founders, Artem Khachatryan) ("Luncor"); (ii) LF 
    Group DMCC (an investment vehicle owned by one of the Company's founders, Sergey Lomakin); (iii) Samonico Holdings 
    Ltd (an investment vehicle of Marathon Group); and (iv) GLQ International Holdings Ltd (an indirect wholly owned 
    subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.). In addition, Luncor intends to sell certain GDRs on behalf of certain 
    members of the Company's senior management and other minority shareholders, to allow such persons to monetise some 
    of their shareholding. The founding shareholders will retain a significant interest in the Company post-IPO. 
  - The Offer comprises an offering of up to 170,000,000 GDRs before the exercise of the over-allotment option. Based 
    on the Offer Price Range, this implies an approximate offering size of between USD 1.5 billion and USD 1.7 billion. 
  - The Offer comprises an offering to institutional investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S and 
    to Qualified Institutional Buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act 
    of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). 
  - Full details of the Offer, including the Offer Price, will be included in the Prospectus, which is expected to be 
    published on or around 5 March 2021. 
  - Fix Price will apply for admission of the GDRs to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and 
    to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and on Moscow Exchange (together, 
    "Admission"). On 20 February 2021, Moscow Exchange approved the inclusion of the GDRs in the Level 1 segment of its 
    quotation list. Admission and the start of unconditional trading in the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and on 
    Moscow Exchange are expected to occur on or around 10 March 2021. 
  - In connection with the Offer, each of the Company, the Selling Shareholders, senior management of the Group and 
    certain other shareholders of the Company are expected to agree to lock-up arrangements restricting the disposal of 
    the Company's securities for a period of 180 days (in the case of the Company, the Selling Shareholders and certain 
    other shareholders of the Company) and 365 days (in the case of the senior management of the Group) from the date 
    of Admission. 
  - Certain Selling Shareholders intend to grant an over-allotment option for up to a maximum of 15% of the total 
    number of GDRs being sold in the Offer. 
  - BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital (each as defined below) have been engaged 
    by the Company to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. 
 
About Fix Price 
  - Fix Price is one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, with more than 4,200 
    stores. Fix Price has grown rapidly in recent years, with revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, RUB 142.9 billion and RUB 
    108.7 billion for 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the same years was RUB 36.8 billion, RUB 
    27.2 billion and RUB 14.2 billion, respectively. Net income was RUB 17.6 billion, RUB 13.2 billion and RUB 9.1 
    billion, respectively, for the same years. 
  - Fix Price occupies a separate niche to traditional discounters. Fix Price's stores provide an affordable shopping 
    destination, offering customers a broad range of essential and unique products at multiple fixed price points, all 
    under RUB 250 (ca. USUSD3.40). 
  - Fix Price's pricing policy capitalises on a structural shift towards value among consumers worldwide, which Fix 
    Price believes allows it to benefit in almost any economic environment, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
    In 2020, Fix Price reported double-digit quarterly like-for-like sales growth every quarter and FY like-for-like 
    sales growth of 15.8%. 
  - The variety value retail market is one of the fastest-growing segments in Russian retail and is expected to triple 
    in size by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.9% for 2019-2027, according to an independent industry consultant report. The 
    market has more than doubled its size over the past five years, albeit still at a low base compared to other 
    countries, suggesting further significant potential for growth. 
  - In the Russian variety value retail market, Fix Price is the leader both by number of stores and revenue. According 
    to an independent industry consultant report, Fix Price was estimated to account for 93% of the Russian variety 
    value retail market by revenue in 2019, and had by far the largest number of stores among Russian variety value 
    retailers. 
  - Today there are more than 4,200 Fix Price stores primarily in Russia, as well as in neighbouring countries 
    (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Georgia), all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs 
    across around 20 product categories. In addition to its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading 
    global names and smaller local suppliers. Fix Price's wholesale operations service a number of franchisees 
    operating in Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Latvia. 
  - Fix Price has an efficient and easily scalable business model, which is underpinned by the following key pillars: 
    data-driven procurement, supplemented by streamlined centralised logistics, an efficient store management model, 
    and a highly experienced management team. State-of-the art IT solutions enable Fix Price to achieve a high degree 
    of automation across its operations. 
 
Investment highlights 
Fix Price benefits from a combination of competitive advantages that it believes have contributed to its success and 
will continue to support its competitive position and business strategy going forward. These competitive advantages 
include: 
Leading market position in a highly attractive, large and growing market 
  - Fix Price was estimated to account for 93% of variety value retail sales in Russia in 2019, according to an 
    independent industry consultant report, making it 13 times larger than other players on the Russian variety value 
    retail market combined, and had by far the largest number of stores among Russian variety value retailers. 
  - Fix Price believes that it pioneered and scaled the variety value retail concept in Russia, and therefore has a 
    first-mover advantage, as a result of which it currently operates in a market that is characterised by significant 
    barriers to entry to new competitors. 
  - Fix Price's leading market position enables it to drive the development of the variety value retail market in 
    Russia and neighbouring countries, drawing upon a globally proven concept which has demonstrated significant growth 
    over the past decade. 
  - The Fix Price business proposition addresses a material and fast-growing market, which is underpinned by a sizeable 
    population of over 249 million (in Russia, other CIS countries, Georgia and Latvia - the geographies comprising Fix 
    Price's expansion focus). 
  - On the back of structural shift in consumer behaviour towards value, in 2017-2020, the Russian variety value retail 
    market, measured by sales, grew at a CAGR of 23%. Fix Price sees substantial further upside supported by the 
    significant level of under-penetration today. 
A unique customer value proposition 
  - Fix Price offers its customers deep value across a diverse, unique and constantly renewed product assortment, 
    satisfying their needs for everyday essentials while providing an engaging "treasure hunt" experience. Fix Price's 
    loyalty card programme brings additional value to customers through a number of attractive benefits. 
  - The elements of this unique customer value proposition include: 
      - Deep value across a diverse product offering. Fix Price strives to offer outstanding value via an 
        uncompromising "every day low price" strategy across several highly competitive anchor price points, all under 
        RUB 250 (c. USUSD 3.40). As of 31 December 2020, c.80% of the Company's product assortment was priced under RUB 
        100 (c. USUSD 1.3). Fix Price sells a broad range of products across approximately 1,800 SKUs in approximately 20 
        different categories, including household goods, cosmetics and hygiene, stationery and books, clothes, toys, 
        household chemicals, as well as shelf-stable food and drinks. Fix Price maintains a diversified mix of own 
        private brands, branded and non-branded (no-name) products. 
      - Constant newness and rapid time to market. A continuously refreshed product offering is at the core of Fix 
        Price's assortment strategy. Fix Price launches 40 to 60 products every week, many of which are driven by 
        seasonal occasions and latest retail trends, with approximately 60% of assortment in SKU terms being rotated up 
        to six times per year. Fix Price's own private brands are developed in-house by dedicated procurement and 
        design teams that continuously monitor the market for best-selling goods, collaborating closely with Fix 
        Price's suppliers to deliver quality products at the right time, at strategic price points and with target 
        profitability. 
      - Convenient shopping experience and an exciting "treasure hunt". Fix Price seeks to open its stores in locations 
        it believes benefit from convenience of access and high traffic. Fix Price constantly renews its assortment to 
        create an element of discovery and "treasure hunt" experience for its customers. This encourages repeat visits 
        fuelled by the search for exciting novelties. According to a study by Marketing Agency Vector, a marketing 
        consultancy, Fix Price enjoys a high Net Promoter Score of 60%. 
      - Fast-growing loyalty programme with highly attractive benefits. Fix Price's "Bonus Card" loyalty programme has 
        approximately 12 million registered card holders. Approximately 36% of Fix Price's retail sales in 2020 were 
        generated from sales of products to Fix Price's loyalty programme card holders, creating a "win-win" for the 
        customers and Fix Price. 
Operational excellence: standardisation, tech-enabled automation and agile sourcing 
  - Fix Price believes that its efficient operational model driven by lean decision making and nimble management 
    approach greatly benefits from standardisation of its store network, highly automated operations, centralised 
    logistics and efficient procurement as follows: 
      - Fully standardised leased store portfolio driving outstanding unit economics. Fix Price has standardised its 
        entire network of stores in terms of pricing, product assortment, product layout, equipment and marketing. Fix 
        Price believes that the standardisation of its stores drives value, convenience and a great experience for Fix 
        Price customers. At the same time, standardisation reduces the complexities of running Fix Price's vast store 
        portfolio, allows it to make efficient purchasing decisions and contributes to the efficiency of its 
        operations. 
      - Agile sourcing model and long-standing relationships with suppliers. Fix Price's efficient, agile and 
        streamlined sourcing model translates into the ability to offer a constantly changing and carefully crafted 
        product assortment, delivering deep value to its customers and strong margins to the business. Fix Price has 
        developed long-standing, direct and collaborative relationships with over 600 local and international 
        suppliers. Fix Price's procurement team works closely with these suppliers to continuously create new and 
        on-trend products to meet the evolving tastes and needs of its customers. Fix Price believes that the sheer 
        scale of its business and purchasing volumes make it a highly relevant partner to its suppliers. 
      - State-of-the-art IT infrastructure, translating into better decision-making and decreased costs. Since the 
        inception of Fix Price, its IT infrastructure has been designed for scale, and today supports all key facets of 
        decision-making within its business. The high degree of tech-enabled automation of store-level processes allows 
        Fix Price to effectively run the entire network as a single store and to further scale it without significant 
        expansion of HQ personnel or significant additional investments in IT infrastructure. 
      - Logistics infrastructure scaled for growth. The design of Fix Price's logistics infrastructure is highly 
        strategic in supporting a portfolio of more than 4,200 stores. Operating across 78 out of 85 regions in the 
        world's largest country by land size, Fix Price's logistical infrastructure is critical to the success of its 
        business model. As of 31 December 2020, Fix Price had eight distribution centres. Fix Price's logistics 
        infrastructure is nearly 100% centralised. 
Leading financial KPIs among best-in-class peers 
  - Fix Price believes it enjoys leading revenue growth, profitability and ROIC levels among publicly traded variety 
    value retailers globally (namely, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Five Below, Ollie's, Grocery Outlet, Dollarama, B&M 
    and Dino), based on their publicly reported financial information. 
  - Fix Price's outstanding revenue growth at a CAGR of 32.2% in the three years ended 31 December 2020 is driven by 
    both rapid network expansion, with more than 1,690 increase in store count over the period of three years since 31 
    December 2017 and robust like-for-like sales growth averaging 19.0% for the last 16 quarters ending 31 December 
    2020. 
  - A combination of high sales densities, low operating expenses and asset-light business model enables Fix Price to 
    achieve superior returns on capital, with a market leading ROIC among publicly traded variety value retailers 
    listed above of 98% in 2020 (estimated by reference to their publicly reported financial information). 
Visionary management team - experienced, dedicated and incentivised 
  - Fix Price's visionary founders, Sergey Lomakin and Artem Khachatryan, who will also be on the Board of Directors at 
    the time of Admission, launched Fix Price in 2007 in order to create the largest retailer in the variety value 
    retail market. Having the benefit of substantial prior experience in discount and non-food retailers, they 
    channelled their passion of bringing the variety value retail concept to the Russian consumer to drive the rapid 
    growth of Fix Price over the past 13 years. 
  - The overwhelming majority of Fix Price's top executives started working together with Sergey Lomakin and Artem 
    Khachatryan at the initial stage of Fix Price's development in 2007-2009. The Fix Price management team, led by the 
    CEO, Dmitry Kirsanov, has multi-year experience in retail across a broad range of disciplines, including 
    merchandising, marketing, real estate, finance, store operations, supply chain management and information 
    technology. 
 
Media enquiries 
EM (communications advisor to Fix Price) 
Denis Denisov   Peter Morley   Dmitry Zhadan 
denisov@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com zhadan@em-comms.com 
+7 985 410 3544  +43 676 684 5252  +7 916 770 8909 
 
Fix Price 
pr@fix-price.ru 
 
Important legal information 
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or 
complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or 
its accuracy, fairness or completeness. 
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States 
(including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, 
Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such 
jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into 
whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe 
any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws 
of any such jurisdiction. 
This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, or 
otherwise invest in, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to 
whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold 
in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject 
to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The proposed offer and sale of securities referred to herein 
has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, 
Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in 
Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, 
Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities referred to herein in the United States, Australia, 
Canada, Japan, or elsewhere. 
In any member state of the European Economic Area, this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is, and will 
be, directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/ 
1129 and amendments thereto. 
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is directed at "qualified investors" within 
the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by 
virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, (a) having professional experience in matters relating to 
investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as 
amended (the "Order"); (b) who are high net worth entities described in Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order; or (c) 
other persons to whom they may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant 
Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be available to and will 
only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this 
announcement or any of its contents. 
Information contained herein is not a public offer or advertisement of securities referred to herein in the Russian 
Federation, and is not an offer to sell, or an invitation to make offers to purchase, any securities in the Russian 
Federation. Neither the securities referred to herein nor any prospectus or other document relating to them have been, 
or are intended to be, registered with the Bank of Russia. Therefore, "public placement" of the securities mentioned 
herein in the Russian Federation is prohibited. In addition, before the admission of the securities to trading on 
Moscow Exchange, in respect of the timing of which no assurance can be given, the securities referred to herein may not 
be offered, sold or delivered in the Russian Federation or to or for the benefit of any persons (including legal 
entities) resident, incorporated, established or having their usual residence in the Russian Federation or to any 
person located within the territory of the Russian Federation except as may be permitted by Russian law. 
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These 
forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", 
"estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, 
their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, 
future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any 
forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks 
relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of 
operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as 
of the date they are made. 
Each of the Company, Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citigroup"), J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("J.P. Morgan"), 
Merrill Lynch International ("BofA Securities"), Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"), VTB Capital 
plc ("VTB Capital"), the Selling Shareholders and their respective affiliates as defined under Rule 501(b) of 
Regulation D of the Securities Act ("affiliates"), expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review 
or revise any forward looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future 
developments or otherwise, and the distribution of this announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment 
on the part of the Selling Shareholders to proceed with the Offer or any transaction or arrangement referred to 
therein. 
Any purchase of any securities in the proposed Offer should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the 
Prospectus which may be issued by the Company in connection with the Offer. The information in this announcement is 
subject to change. Before purchasing any securities in the Offer, persons viewing this announcement should ensure that 
they fully understand and accept the risks which will be set out in the Prospectus if published. No reliance may be 
placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This 
announcement shall not form the basis of or constitute any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of 
any offer to purchase any securities nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis 
of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. 
The date of Admission may be influenced by a variety of factors which include market conditions. The Company may decide 
not to go ahead with the IPO and there is therefore no guarantee that Admission will occur. You should not base your 
financial decision on this announcement. Acquiring investments to which this announcement relates may expose an 
investor to a significant risk of losing all of the amount invested. 
Persons considering making investments should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on such 
investments. This announcement does not form part of or constitute a recommendation concerning any offer. The value of 
securities can decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional advisor as to the 
suitability of a possible offer for the person concerned. 
None of BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital, the Selling Shareholders or any of their 
respective affiliates or any of their or their affiliates' directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts 
any responsibility or liability whatsoever for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the 
truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted 
from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, 
whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss 
howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. 
Accordingly, each of BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital, the Selling Shareholders, 
and any of their respective affiliates and any of their or their affiliates' directors, officers, employees, advisers 
or agents expressly disclaims, to the fullest extent possible, any and all liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever 
arising from, or in reliance upon, the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement, whether in tort, 
contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise 
arising in connection therewith. 
Each of BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital is acting exclusively for the Company 
and no-one else in connection with the proposed Offer. They will not regard any other person as their respective 
clients in relation to the proposed Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing 
the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the proposed Offer, the 
contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. Each of BofA 
Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority 
and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. 
In connection with the Offer, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital and any of their 
respective affiliates, may take up a portion of the GDRSs as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, 
purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such GDRs and other securities of the Company 
or related investments in connection with the Offer or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the Prospectus, once 
published, to the GDRs being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as 
including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. 
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital and any of their respective affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition, 
BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital and any of their respective affiliates may 
enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with 
which they may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of GDRs. None of BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, 
Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital nor any of their respective affiliates intend to disclose the extent of any such 
investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so. 
In connection with the Offer, Morgan Stanley, as stabilisation manager, or any of its agents, may (but will be under no 
obligation to), to the extent permitted by applicable law, over-allot GDRs or effect other transactions with a view to 
supporting the market price of the GDRs at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail in the open market. 
Morgan Stanley is not required to enter into such transactions and such transactions may be effected on any stock 
market, over-the-counter market, stock exchange or otherwise and may be undertaken at any time during the period 
commencing on the date of commencement of conditional dealings of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and ending no 
later than 30 calendar days thereafter. However, there will be no obligation on Morgan Stanley or any of its agents to 
effect stabilising transactions and there is no assurance that stabilising transactions will be undertaken. Such 
stabilising measures, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice. In no event will measures be 
taken to stabilise the market price of the GDRs above the Offer Price. Save as required by law or regulation, neither 
Morgan Stanley nor any of its agents intends to disclose the extent of any over-allotments made and/or stabilisation 
transactions conducted in relation to the Offer. 
In connection with the Offer, Morgan Stanley, as stabilisation manager, may, for stabilisation purposes, over-allot 
GDRs up to a maximum of 15% of the total number of GDRs comprised in the Offer. For the purposes of allowing it to 
cover short positions resulting from any such over-allotments and/or from sales of GDRs effected by it during the 
stabilisation period, Morgan Stanley will enter into over-allotment arrangements with certain existing shareholders 
pursuant to which Morgan Stanley may purchase or procure purchasers for additional GDRs up to a maximum of 15% of the 
total number of GDRs comprised in the Offer (the "Over-Allotment GDRs") at the Offer Price. The over-allotment 
arrangements will be exercisable in whole or in part, upon notice by Morgan Stanley, at any time on or before the 30th 
calendar day after the commencement of conditional trading of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange. Any Over-Allotment 
GDRs made available pursuant to the over-allotment arrangements, including for all dividends and other distributions 
declared, made or paid on the GDRs, will be purchased on the same terms and conditions as the GDRs being issued or sold 
in the Offer. 
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) Regulation (EU) 600/2014 as it 
forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA ("U.K. MiFIR"); and (b) the FCA Handbook Product 
Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, (together, the "U.K. MiFIR Product Governance Rules"), and disclaiming 
all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of 
U.K. MiFIR) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the GDRs have been subject to a product approval process, which 
has determined that the GDRs are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet 
the criteria of eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook, and 
professional clients, as defined in U.K. MiFIR; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as 
are permitted by U.K. MiFIR (the "U.K. Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the U.K. Target Market Assessment, 
distributors should note that: the price of the GDRs may decline and investors could lose all or part of their 
investment; the GDRs offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the GDRs is compatible 
only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with 
an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who 
have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The U.K. Target Market Assessment is 
without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the 
Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the U.K. Target Market Assessment, BofA Securities, Citigroup, 
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients 
and eligible counterparties for the purposes of the U.K. MiFIR Product Governance Rules. 
For the avoidance of doubt, the U.K. Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or 
appropriateness for the purposes of the U.K. MiFIR Product Governance Rules; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or 
group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the GDRs. 
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the GDRs and determining 
appropriate distribution channels. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Through wholly owned subsidiary, QH Oil Investments LLC 
[2] GIC refers to GIC Private Limited Ltd; APG refers to Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool, acting 
in its capacity as depositary of APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          FIXP 
LEI Code:      549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.:  94474 
EQS News ID:   1171827 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
