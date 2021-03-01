FlowBank puts global markets at investors' fingertips

Clients can use the app to invest in fractional shares and bitcoins

While innovative, the new app also safeguards an investor's privacy and security

Next steps for the firm include the FlowBank Card plus expanding its offering to a private banking platform to target banks, asset managers, brokers and fintechs

GENEVA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the latest financial technology, FlowBank has launched an app that connects investors of all types and levels of experience to the global financial markets in an intuitive way. Offering fractional shares plus access to bitcoins, users can now make more out of their money.

For experienced and professional traders, the FlowBank app adds to their existing access to FlowBank Pro (formerly known as FlowOne), one of the most sophisticated yet user-friendly multi-asset-trading platforms on the market.

Transparent but with a strict focus on privacy and security

The app's innovative approach to banking does not compromise clients' expectations of a bank account.

"As a Swiss bank, we impose the highest standards in terms of security and privacy on ourselves. We want to give our clients the peace of mind they deserve when it comes to their money," Charles-Henri Sabet, founder and CEO of FlowBank, explains.

This promise also entails the full protection of deposits up to CHF 100,000 as foreseen by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). And as knowledge is the key to navigating the financial markets confidently and securely, FlowBank's clients benefit from educational webinars held by proven investment professionals, as well as from daily market insights provided by FlowBank's own experts.

A smart way to invest in fractional shares and bitcoins

Combining Swiss banking performance and this digital innovation, the app takes users' banking experience to the next level. Access to a wide universe of financial products globally enables these users to unlock new ways to invest their money via this quick and easy tool.

Further, thanks to fractional shares, investors can now profit from the performance of well-known and expensive stocks such as Amazon, Tesla or Berkshire Hathaway, for example, without having to break the bank. Similarly, FlowBank clients can invest in bitcoin for less than CHF 100, benefiting from the democratization trend within investing.

In addition, FlowBank offers competitive exchange rates and low commissions, allowing clients to minimize their costs. For a limited time, major Swiss stocks (SMI) as well as US shares can be traded at zero commission.

By creating stock watch-lists, clients can also plan their next move. If they are unsure which companies to invest in, thematic lists curated by FlowBank-ranging from value opportunities to sustainable investments to Swiss quality-provide actionable insights.

"It is truly exciting how simple investing is with FlowBank," Elina Svitolina, the current number five in women's tennis, says. "Finally I can get a complete overview of my finances in one single place. Managing and investing my money has never been this seamless."

Next on the horizon for the bank is the FlowBank Card, which will accompany clients in their everyday purchases. Plus, with FlowBank Office, it will expand its offering to a private-banking platform specifically targeted at corporate and institutional clients, including banks, asset managers, brokers and fintechs.

About FlowBank

FlowBank, an online bank headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, employs around 100 specialists. Founded by Charles-Henri Sabet, FlowBank aspires to reinvent the online investor experience. FlowBank SA is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and a member of esisuisse.

www.flowbank.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443174/Charles_Henri_Sabet.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443175/FlowBank_ProductPage.jpg