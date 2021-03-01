

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents (ECM.L) announced the acquisition of Liscombe, a specialist supplier of high-risk hand protection and PPE products to industrial blue-chip customers in the UK and the Netherlands. Electrocomponents said the 11 million pounds consideration will be financed out of its existing debt facilities. Electrocomponents said Liscombe significantly expands its PPE expertise across more customer verticals to create a platform to accelerate growth in EMEA.



Electrocomponents expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive and comfortably cover the Group cost of capital in its first full year of ownership pre synergies, excluding COVID-19 related revenue and profit.



