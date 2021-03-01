

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L) said, although the Group has continued to experience a volatile trading environment across the first seven weeks of fourth quarter, overall trading has been stronger than it initially anticipated across the business. Halfords now expects full year profit before tax to be within the range of 90 million pounds to 100 million pounds.



The Group said, although only six weeks remain of fiscal 2021, the expected profit range remains quite broad as trading patterns continue to be volatile, with sales ahead of Easter particularly difficult to predict whilst the UK remains in lockdown.



