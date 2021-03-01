LI-COR Biosciences Providing Direct Support to Customers in Spain and Portugal

LINCOLN, Neb. and BAD HOMBURG, Germany, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-COR Biosciences is pleased to announce that it is now providing sales, support, and service directly to biotechnology customers in Spain and Portugal. LI-COR customers for its Environmental product line will continue to be supported by DILUS in Spain and Concessus SA in Portugal.

"Direct service allows us to provide a higher level of support to biotech researchers in Spain and Portugal," says Glen McMurdo, LI-COR European Managing Director. "Our team is well known for its responsiveness in other countries we serve."

Primary support will be provided by LI-COR Regional Field Sales Manager Andrew Fagan. He offers researchers more than eight years of experience with LI-COR technology and has numerous years of experience in life science industry. His background includes a BSc in Microbiology from University of Edinburgh.

Additional services, including product distribution and scientific support are provided by LI-COR's office in Germany. As with all LI-COR products, additional expertise is always available from the company's home office in Lincoln, Nebraska that is also the company's research, development, and manufacturing facility.

LI-COR Biosciences offers research solutions for therapeutics development and robust Western Blotting. The company is an industry leader in imaging systems, analysis software, and IRDye Infrared Dye and other reagents for quantitative protein analysis and small animal imaging. From academic discovery through preclinical validation, whether characterizing a pathway or validating a therapeutic candidate, LI-COR technology helps move research through the development process.

LI-COR Biosciences is also a leading innovator in systems for measuring global climate change, plant research, and gas analysis. For more than 50 years LI-COR has worked to improve the human condition through the design and development of innovative research tools that help scientists solve the challenges that face humanity. More information at www.licor.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445738/licor_logo_blue_ID_5d6763bf709d.jpg