

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) announced Monday that the company and McColl's are extending their wholesale supply partnership.



As per the deal, 300 McColl's convenience stores will be converted to the Morrisons Daily format over the next three years.



The stores will offer a full Morrisons convenience range and will be branded Morrisons Daily, but will continue to be owned and operated by McColl's. This roll-out follows over 30 successful McColl's to Morrisons Daily conversions in recent months.



In addition, Morrisons and McColl's have extended their partnership by a further three years, with Morrisons now to act as McColl's sole wholesale supplier out to 2027.



Morrisons currently supply over 1,200 McColl's stores, including over 230 of its biggest convenience stores which have been started to supply over recent weeks.



Morrisons supplies McColl's across all ranges, including brands and the popular Safeway own brand, which we will be developing further in the coming months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

